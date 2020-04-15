Sheep trade: Positive Easter trade sees prices move in the right direction

As Easter comes to a close for another year, sheep farmers will look back and say “what could have been”.

A month prior to Easter, the sheep trade was thriving, with hoggets making upwards of €6.00/kg. The hope was that spring lambs would follow suit and that early-lambing farmers would be rewarded with good prices.

However, instead, the coronavirus outbreak broke that momentum and prices – across the board – took a hit.

Farmers that sold spring lambs just before Covid-19 broke out were reportedly getting up to €7.00/kg, with base prices of €6.50/kg being quoted by meat processing facilities.

In the next couple of weeks that followed, base prices took a hit of up to €1.00/kg, with factories offering €5.60/kg for spring lambs.

Currently, base prices are hovering around the €6.10/kg and €6.20/kg mark. However, if we look back to 2019, at roughly the same period, base prices for spring lambs were around the €6.00/kg mark.

The fact that foodservice outlets have closed throughout the country, prices for spring lambs are still healthy considering farmers were getting less last year.

Quotes for hoggets are up 60c/kg compared to this time last year, so despite prices crashing, they are still up on last year’s levels and the fact they recovered so quickly was also a good sign.

Easter couldn’t have come at a better time this year. Farmers saw prices rise again and with Ramadan just around the corner, the hope is that prices will edge up closer to what they were heading towards prior to Covid-19.

Meat processing facilities are urging farmers not to hold onto their lambs and to sell them as they come fit.

Factories are paying up to 20kg carcass weight for spring lambs, so it’s important farmers handle their stock regularly and draft lambs as soon as they are ready to kill.

At the moment, going by what factories are reporting, the hoggets that are coming in are of a “very mixed quality, with overweight hoggets becoming a huge problem”.

A contact in one factory, in particular, said: “The cuts from these heavy carcasses are much harder to market and are not what consumers want.”

Both spring lamb and hogget quotes are up on last week’s levels, which is good news for farmers that have stock ready for the factory.

Quotes

Taking a look at the quotes on offer, both Irish Country Meats (ICM) and Kepak Athleague (Tuesday quote) are offering a base price of 610c/kg – up to a carcass weight of 20kg – for spring lambs.

Whereas, Kildare Chilling (Tuesday quote) is offering a base price of 620c/kg for spring lambs up to a carcass weight of 20kg.

When quality assurance (QA) bonuses are factored in, this leaves prices at 620-630c/kg for spring lambs.

Taking a look at the quotes for hoggets, ICM and Kildare Chilling (Tuesday quote) are offering a base price of 560c/kg, while Kepak Athleague (Tuesday quote) is offering a base price of 550c/kg.

When QA bonuses are added in, this leaves prices standing at 565-570c/kg for hoggets.

Advertisement

Farmers involved in producer groups are reportedly getting up to 640c/kg for spring lambs and as much as 590c/kg for hoggets.

Turning to the cast ewe quotes, base quotes are ranging from 250c/kg up to 270c/kg. When QA is taken into account, prices of up 280c/kg are achievable.

Spring lamb quotes: Kepak Athleague: 610c/kg + 15c/kg QA;

ICM: 610c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Kildare Chilling: 620c/kg + 10c/kg QA. Hogget quotes: Kepak Athleague: 550c/kg + 15c/kg QA;

ICM: 560c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Kildare Chilling: 560c/kg + 10c/kg QA. Cast ewe quotes: Kepak Athleague: 270c/kg;

ICM: 250c/kg;

Kildare Chilling: 270c/kg + 10c/kg QA.

Throughput

During the week ending April 5, the number of hoggets processed decreased by 4,070 head and amounted to 37,019 head.

Cast (ewe and ram) supplies at the Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants stood at 3,183 head – a decrease of 1,392 head – for the week ending April 5.

Week-on-week sheep kill supplies (week ending April 5): Hoggets: 37,019 head (-4,070 or -9.9%);

Ewes and rams: 3,183 head (-1,392 or -30%);

Total: 45,666 head (-5,464 or -11.9%).

Furthermore, overall supplies decreased by 5,464 head during the week ending April 5.

Cumulative figures for the year to date have reached 692,862 head, which is an increase of over 82,000 head compared to the 2019 figure of 610,561 head.