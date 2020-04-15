Tillage management: Early nitrogen for malting barley essential

As spring barley crops are appearing across the country, farmers have been and will be applying nitrogen (N) to these crops in the coming days.

Spring feed barley

Crops destined for feed barley can receive up to 135kg/ha and a further 20kg of N/ha for every 1t/ha achieved over 6.5t/ha.

Spring malting barley

Those growing malting barley shouldn’t change a whole lot from their normal regime, unless crops were sown a lot later than usual.

Advice from the Teagasc/Boortmalt joint programme suggests an application rate of 150kg/ha (120 units/ac) for brewing barley and 130kg/ha (104 units/ac) for distilling barley.

Some farmers front load crops with N in the seedbed. Others will go now that the tramlines have emerged. The earlier the N goes on the better.

Teagasc trials from the past have shown that protein content reduces by 0.2% per 10kg N/ha reduction in N rate. In order to approve, therefore, it is important to look at previous protein results and gauge the N rate accordingly.

Spring wheat

Spring wheat crops on index 1 soils can receive 160kg N/ha and crops on index 2 soils can receive 130kg N/ha. Soils on index 3 and 4 go down to 60kg N/ha.

For every 1t/ha achieved over 7.5t/ha an extra 20kg N/ha can be applied.

Spring oats

The N limit on spring oat crops on index 1 soils can receive 110kg N/ha before any proof of past yields are shown. Index 2 soils may receive 90kg N/ha, while index 3 and 4 soils may receive 60kg N/ha and 30kg N/ha respectively.

Farmers who have achieved over 6.5t/ha on their spring oat crops in the past three years can apply an extra 20kg N/ha for every 1t/ha over this yield achieved.

The table below shows the N limits for cereal crops according to the soil N index system.