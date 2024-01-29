Gardaí in Co. Laois have launched an investigation following the theft of a livestock trailer in the county over the weekend.

It is understood that the 12ft x 6ft Ifor Williams cattle/sheep trailer was taken from a property in the Ballynolan area of Stradbally sometime during Saturday night (January 27).

The incident was highlighted in a social media post by gardaí which included several images of the stolen trailer.

Anyone with any information in relation to the theft or who saw anything suspicious in the area on Saturday night is being asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.

Advertisement

Theft

Elsewhere, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the reported theft of a cattle trailer from a farmyard in Co. Tyrone.

The Nugent cattle trailer is believed to have been stolen from the farmyard on Moorlough Road in Artigarvan sometime between 7:00p.m. on Tuesday, January 23 and 3:15p.m. on Wednesday, January, 24.

The PSNI is urging anyone who may have seen the Nugent trailer – registration number VRM N24 EWE – or may know of its whereabouts to get in touch.

They have also urged people to be cautious and to contact the PSNI if they are offered a trailer like this for sale “in suspicious circumstances”.

They have stressed that if anyone in a rural community sees unknown vehicles parked outside their premises or on nearby land in rural areas that they should “note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately”.