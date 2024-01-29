The Department of Social Protection has confirmed that 4,299 Farm Assist recipients will receive a double payment this week.

They are among 1.3 million people who will benefit from a January bonus being made to social welfare recipients for the first time.

The additional payments, worth a total of €342 million, will be distributed to pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, lone parents and low-income families.

2,802 people on the Rural Social Scheme and 18,710 participants on Community Employment (CE) schemes will also qualify for the additional payment.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said that the double payment made under Budget 2024 aims to support people with the cost of living crisis

“This is about putting more money back into your pocket and recognising that families continue to feel the pinch, particularly after the Christmas period,” the minister said.

Advertisement

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys

It will be paid on the same basis as the Christmas bonus and will include the core weekly rate increases that came into effect at the start of the year.

The minister noted that the double payment is automatically paid, people do not need to apply.

Farm Assist

As part of Budget 2024, people on the maximum weekly rate of Farm Assist received an increased payment of €12/week from January 2024.

There were also proportional increases for qualified adults and people on reduced rates of payment.

To qualify for Farm Assist, you must be considered a farmer, if you farm land that you own or lease and that you use for the purpose of husbandry.

Husbandry means working the land with the aim of taking produce from the land.

Advertisement

You must pass a means tests, which means the Department of Social Protection examines all your sources of income and to qualify, your income must be below a certain amount.

You must also be farming in Ireland and be aged between 18 and 66.

It was also announced in Budget 2024 that people on the maximum rate of the Rural Social Scheme (RSS) will get an increase of €12/week from January 2024.

The RSS provides a supplementary income for low-income farmers and fishermen or women who are unable to earn an adequate living.

To qualify for the scheme, you must be getting a social welfare payment (including Farm Assist).

In return, people participating in the scheme provide services that benefit rural communities.