Met Éireann has said that it will be mild and breezy this week with some scattered rain mainly impacting western coastal counties.

The national forecaster said that despite outbreaks of rain at times, it will be a drier than average week with total rainfall of between 10-30mm expected.

The mean weekly air temperature will be 2°-3°C above normal, soil temperatures, which are currently ranging from 5.7° to 8° will continue to be above average in the mild conditions.

Met Éireann

The weather forecast for today (Monday, January 29) shows that overnight rain and drizzle may persist in eastern and southern area with a chance of wintry falls on higher ground.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, it will be dry with some spells of winter sunshine. There will be light to moderate northerly winds with highest daytime temperatures of 5° to 8°.

Dry and clear tonight with a chance of some frost and icy patches. It will be a cold night in lowest temperatures of -2° to +2°

Tuesday (January 30) will be dry with bright spells and light southwesterly winds, highest temperatures of 6° to 9°.

Tuesday night will be dry, lowest temperatures of 0° to 6°, coldest in Leinster where there will be a risk of frost. The southwest winds will freshen as the night progresses.

Advertisement

After a dry and bright start on Wednesday (January 31) cloud will build as rain moves in from the northwest. The southwest winds will be fresh before veering westerly and moderating. Highest daytime temperatures of 10° to 12°.

Thursday (February 1) will be cloudy in Atlantic counties with some mist and drizzle, drier conditions with bright spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 10° to 12° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Friday (February 2) will bring scattered rain with the heaviest falls expected in the west and northwest. It will feel mild in highest temperatures of 11° to 13°, southwest winds will be moderate to fresh.

Met Éireann said that the best of the drying conditions over the coming week will likely be on Tuesday when there may be some limited opportunities for spraying too.

With spells of rain and showers over the coming week, there will be no significant change to soil conditions, with all soils remaining saturated or waterlogged. Trafficability will be poor.