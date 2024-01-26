While this weekend will see notably calmer weather than last weekend following Storm Isha, it will nonetheless continue unsettled and mixed, with spells of rain at times for most, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mostly dry today (Friday, January 26) with bright or sunny spells and a few showers, mainly across the west and northwest. Highest temperatures will be 7° to 10° in a moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest wind, strong at times near Atlantic coasts.

It will be dry for most tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. A few showers will occur, still mainly in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 8° in a moderate to fresh south to southwest wind, continuing strong in the west and northwest.

There will be plenty of dry weather at first tomorrow (Saturday, January 27) with some bright or sunny spells. However, cloud will build from the west, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending eastwards, driest in the south and east. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 11° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Saturday night is set to be mostly cloudy with patchy rain, drizzle and mist. Some clearer spells will move in from the west towards morning. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 6° to 9° in a mostly moderate southerly wind, fresh near coasts. Some mist and fog will form inland.

Sunday (January 28) will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells at first, with just a few spots of light rain or drizzle. While there is uncertainty in the timing, a band of rain will eventually push in from the west later in the day, slowly moving southeastwards with colder air following from the northwest.

It will be very mild on Sunday, with highest temperatures of 11° to 14°, with a moderate to fresh south to southwest wind, before turning colder behind the rain as the winds ease northwesterly.

Sunday night will see largely wet weather, with rain that will be heavy in places and likely to bring spot flooding. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 5° and winds will become light to moderate, northerly or variable in direction.

Monday (January 29) will see outbreaks of rain in the morning, heavy in places. The rain will slowly clear eastwards from most areas through the morning with limited sunny spells following.

However, the rain will linger in eastern parts for much of Monday. Highest temperatures will be just 5° to 8° generally. Cloud will thicken from the south overnight with outbreaks of rain following.