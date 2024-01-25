The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is currently investigating the reported theft of a cattle trailer from a farmyard in Co. Tyrone.

The Nugent cattle trailer is believed to have been stolen from the farmyard on Moorlough Road in Artigarvan sometime between 7p.m. on Tuesday, January 23 and 3.15p.m. on Wednesday, January, 24.

The PSNI is urging anyone who may have seen the Nugent trailer – registration number VRM N24 EWE – or may know of its whereabouts to get in touch.

They have also urged people to be cautious and to contact the PSNI if they are offered a trailer like this for sale “in suspicious circumstances”.

They have stressed that if anyone in a rural community sees unknown vehicles parked outside their premises or on nearby land in rural areas that they should “note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately”.

The PSNI said they will follow up on any calls and any information that could help to “prevent a crime”.

Farm security

The PSNI has previously advised farmers in Northern Ireland to consider trailer marking.

Police service crime prevention officer Mitch Freedman said: “Trailer marking is a tried and tested crime prevention measure which deters criminals and assists police to establish the legitimate owners of vehicles”.

The PSNI regularly hold free trailer marking events to support rural communities with the next one due to take place in Ballintoy, Ballycastle on February 8.

Meanwhile the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has also advised farmers to mark or stamp machinery and other items “with a post code or other distinguishing mark”.

The UFU said another option is to consider installing trackers on a trailer or vehicles and machinery and if possible to always keep vehicles, machinery and tools out of sight when not in use.

The union has said farmers in Northern Ireland should always be “vigilant” when it comes to farm security.