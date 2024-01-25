Responding to the new Strategic Dialogue on the Future of Agriculture in the EU, an Irish MEP has said it is “about time the European Commission got serious about agriculture”.

The strategic dialogue was launched today (Thursday, January 25) by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which the commission said would “shape a shared vision for the future of the EU’s farming and food system”.

MEP for Ireland South Billy Kelleher welcomed the initiative, saying that the EU’s institutions “must start respecting the important role farmers play in our societies”.

“Over the last decade, the EU has been lacking a clear strategy for one of the most basic requirements of society – access to quality, nutritious and sustainable food.

“Food producers are constantly being forced to adopt new changes, based on different policies depending on who proposes them. They are barely implemented before a new proposal is being proposed,” Kelleher commented.

“Like all businesses, farmers need certainty so they can invest in their enterprises. The flip-flopping must stop. It is hindering long-term planning and inter-generational transfer of farms,” he added.

The Fianna Fáil MEP called for the strategic dialogue to give a “clear commitment” to supporting the family farm model of the kind found in Ireland.

“We need to end the drift towards an industrial-style of farming. This is neither good for our planet nor rural communities.

“Crucially, there must be an acceptance that accessing the single market for farmers and exporters, on the same terms as every other member state, must be protected. Ireland is an island nation. This must be respected when it comes time for animal exports,” Kelleher added.

He drew attention to the role that agriculture plays in Ireland’s rural economy.

“Rural towns and villages across Ireland depend on a vibrant agriculture and agri-food sector. Tens of thousands of jobs rely on the long-term security of farms and farm business,” Kelleher said.

“The commission must, in its dialogue on the future of agriculture, accept the value of farming and the important role farmers and food producers play in our society,” he commented.

Commission strategic dialogue

The strategic dialogue, which was first announced by President von der Leyen in September, will consider challenges that are raised by stakeholders and participants.

These challenges, according to the commission, are expected to include standards of living for farmers and rural communities; exploiting technology and innovation, promoting the EU’s food system; and supporting agriculture “within the boundaries of our planet and its ecosystems”.

According to the commission, the EU’s strategic dialogue will involve stakeholders from across the whole agri-food chain.

These will include farmers; co-operatives; agri-food businesses; rural communities; non-governmental organisations (NGOs); civil society representatives; financial institutions; and academia.