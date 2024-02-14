The aggravated burglary of a farmer in his 70s was described as “brazen,” by Gardaí who are investigating the incident.

The burglary happened at a property at Killasser, Swinford, Co. Mayo on Monday evening (February 12).

Describing the property where the burglary took place as “near enough to a very busy N5 road” a spokesperson from Ballina Garda Station called the burglary “very unusual and very brazen”.

Between 7:00p.m and 7:30p.m on Monday, two persons entered the property in Killasser armed with what is understood to be a knife.

The suspected offenders threatened the homeowner who was in the house at the time although it’s understood he was not injured during the course of the incident.

Co. Mayo Fianna Fáil councillor John Caulfield described the incident as “very regrettable” for a “man living on his own.

“We hadn’t had anything like this for a good while. It is frightening, and frightening for old people. They should not have to live in fear.

He said that such an incident would have a “ripple effect on other people, especially older people”.

Caulfield advised locals keep an eye out for vulnerable people and to be conscious of what’s around them.

“Let’s note cars if there’s cars acting suspiciously, because we are the eyes and ears to the Gardaí,” Caulfield said.

It is understood that a sum of money, along with a number of items and a Toyota Land Cruiser jeep were stolen from the house.

The stolen vehicle was recovered yesterday evening (Tuesday, February 13) at Coolaney, Co. Sligo.

Caulfield said the vehicle “wasn’t stolen to be re-used, to be broken down, to be re-sold. It was abandoned.

“I know the gardaí in that area and I know they will leave no stone unturned,” Caulfield said, regarding the investigation.

Patsy O’Brien, a Co. Mayo Fine Gael councillor said following the burglary, that “they should bring back the local barracks and the local Gardaí back into the communities.

“It’s important that there is more presence of Gardaí. If the truth is told they just don’t have enough of them,” O’Brien added.

The county chair for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in Mayo, Jarlath Walshe said that he would like to see more of a Gardaí presence in rural areas.

The reduced Garda presence in these areas, Walsh said, “led to leaving elderly farmers living on their own, exposed”.

Walshe said there has been “too much withdrawal of services from rural Ireland.

“The response time cant be quick enough for a burglary. It’s leaving the elderly out in the country on their own.

Rural crime, Walshe said, is aided by what he described as the roads being “better” in order for the offenders to “get in and out quicker.

“Our sympathy goes to the man who was burgled,” Walshe added.

An incident room has been established at Ballina Garda Station and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Killasser, Aclare, Tobercurry, Coolaney and surrounding areas on Monday evening between 6:00p.m and 8:30p.m and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Any person who observed a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser travelling in these areas is asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.