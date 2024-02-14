Road diversions were put in place on the M3 motorway this morning (Wednesday, February 14) after a 4×4 towing a livestock box was involved in a collision on the northbound lane.

It is understood that the single-vehicle incident occurred between exits 6 and 7, to the north of Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath.

The livestock box was observed to be lying on its side, while the 4×4 was raised off the ground with only the front portion in contact with the road.

The livestock box contained a number of young dairy cows, which were en route to a sale at Carnaross Mart in north Co. Meath today, according to sources.

Sources have also indicated that a mart patron who was already at the mart left there with a livestock box to provide assistance at the scene of the incident.

Agriland understands that at least three garda vehicles responded to the incident. Other emergency personnel and vehicles were also seen traveling towards the area.

It is also understood that no injuries have been reported at this time.

Gardaí have put diversions in place taking road users off the motorway while they deal with the incident.

Fatal tractor collision in NI

Separately, police officers in Northern Ireland responded to an incident in which an elderly man died following a collision involving a tractor and a car in Northern Ireland yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, February 13).

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that a man aged in his 80s died following the two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn, in Co.Armagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly after 2:30p.m of a collision involving a car and a tractor.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the car sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries. A female passenger has been taken to hospital for medical treatment for her injuries,” the spokesperson added.