Gardaí are currently investigating the theft of cattle weighing scales in the Ballaghaderreen area of Co. Roscommon.

The theft occurred between 8:30p.m on August 28, and 10:00a.m on August 29 at a farm yard in Rooskey.

The cattle weighing scales that were taken from the farm yard have been described as being approximately 8ft long and 2ft wide, and being aluminium colour.

Gardaí have confirmed that no arrests have been made in relation to the incident, and investigations are still ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to contact Castlerea Garda Station in relation to any information they may have about the stolen cattle weighing scales.

Advertisement

Those with information on the theft of the scales can contact Castlerea Garda Station at 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Stolen trailer

Meanwhile, Tullamore Gardaí are investigating the theft of an Ivor Williams trailer taken from the Geashill area of Co. Offaly yesterday (Thursday, August 31).

The trailer was reportedly stolen at 4:30p.m, and anyone with information or those who see it being offered for sale are being asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station at 057 932 7052.

Gardaí confirmed that investigations are ongoing in relation to the stolen trailer.

Advertisement

Return of stolen tools

A search was carried out in Dublin 12 on Wednesday, August 23 which saw Gardaí from Clane and Ronanstown join together as part of their investigation into the theft of tools from a van in Clane, Co. Kildare the previous week.

The search resulted in the successful recovery of several power tools by Gardaí, who said there is now the challenge of returning the stolen items to their rightful owners.

Clane Gardaí have asked the public that if any of the tools belong to those that had the goods stolen from the van, they should contact the station at 045 868 262.