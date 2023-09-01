The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has announced the appointment of Claire Daly as member relations officer.

Daly had joined the team on June 1, helping out with the associations’ Farm Machinery Show. She will begin visiting members in the coming weeks.

The FTMTA has said that these visits will give the company “a better understanding” of important issues for businesses.

“It will also give the members the opportunity to tell us how we are doing and what issues you feel we need to be addressing,” the FTMTA said in a statement to Agriland.

Advertisement

Claire Daly. Image source: FTMTA

Daly, from Timahoe, Co. Laois grew up on a dairy and beef farming enterprise, where her family milks approximately 120 British Friesian cows and they keep all stock to finishing.

Daly has a strong interest in machinery and has represented Massey Ferguson on International Women’s Day in 2021.

She has recently completed her degree, a Bachelors of business in rural enterprise and agri-business.

Upon her appointment, Daly said: “When I was younger, I was always looking up in awe to the men drawing silage for my father and now to be drawing myself, alongside my family, brings me a great sense of achievement.

Advertisement

“I have participated in tractor runs for charity and I’ve been the only female driver, so I am very proud to be setting new standards for other young girls interested in driving tractors.”

The FTMTA formed in 1913 and is recognised as the official representative trade body of the Irish farm machinery industry.

It provides advice, support and guidance to members of the association.