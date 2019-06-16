Gallery: Traditional Irish abattoir to go under the hammer in Co. Offaly

Currently on the market is a unique opportunity to purchase an abattoir, with an export licence, which is located at Cavemount, Daingean, Co. Offaly.

Clement Herron, of Clement Herron Real Estate, and in partnership with The Leinster Property Auction, is managing the sale. Speaking about the factory’s current situation, he said: “It is a traditional Irish abattoir.”

To date, it has been a family-run business; however, the owner is now retiring and is looking to sell it on, he explained.

’40-50 cattle a day’

The industrial unit has a total floor area of 5,000ft² (465m²). As well as an export licence, it deals in contract killing.

The facility can kill cattle, sheep, pigs and goats, typically between 18 months to two years-of-age. As well as this, the line is also high enough to handle horses. “At capacity, this facility can kill 40 to 50 cattle per day,” commented Clement.

Additional features include: Lairage;

Kill floor;

Carcass chill;

Offal room;

Hide room;

Boning hall;

Box chill;

Storage;

Dispatch; and

Offices.

As well as this, there are a variety of facilities including: parking; phone lines; toilets; reception; meetings rooms; and a kitchen area.

‘Farmer or co-op’

Clement, speaking on the potential of the factory, said: “Ideally, the abattoir would be a good opportunity for a farmer with a strong marketing ability to help themselves.

Or, it could also be a fantastic opportunity for a farmer co-op to come together and sell to the export market.

Continuing, Clement spoke on the current interest to date. “There has been local and abroad interest, with enquiries coming as far as America and Dubai.”

However, at the time of speaking, there were no current offers; albeit, there has been interest in it so far, with potential purchasers putting a plan together.

Bidding for the abattoir is due to take place from Thursday, July 11, at 1:00am, until Thursday, July 18, at 7:00pm. The starting bid is €160,000.

For more information on the bid, go online to: chre.iamsold.ie.

