Quality holdings guiding at €12,000/ac located in Cork

Daniel Lehane, of Lehanes & Associates Ltd., brings to the market a residential farm and a non-residential farm – both located in West Cork. These land holdings are an executor sale.

First up is Kilkern, Rathbarry, Clonakilty, Co. Cork. This comprises a circa 21.75ac non-residential parcel of land just outside the scenic village of Rathbarry near Clonakilty.

Clonakilty is located circa 7.8km from the property. Clonakilty is a vibrant market town with plenty of amenities to delight in, as well as having won Ireland’s Best Kept Town award in 2017.

The land is of excellent quality with little waste and located in one convenient block. Approximately half the farm is laid out in permanent pasture while the balance is just after a crop rotation.

The land is free draining, holds a good oil depth and has road frontage and access at the southern boundary.

“The farm has been rented out over the years for a mixture of tillage and grazing,” said Daniel, who was speaking on the history of the land.

Given its immediate proximity to Rathbarry Village future development cannot be ruled out. This is a “beautiful parcel of land suitable for many uses”.

“This would make a lovely addition to an existing holding,” commented Daniel. There has been “local interest, mainly in this one, as it’s a nice sized block with development potential looming in the future”.

The property is guiding at €12,000/ac. Further information can be found online.

Residential farm

Second is a residential farm at Dundeady, Castlefreke, Clonakilty, Co. Cork. The land makes up 27.25ac.

According to Daniel: “The farm was rented out over the years, although the vendor, when alive, had a keen interest in horses and showed them competitively in West Cork.”

The property itself is beautifully located, along the coast, with excellent land on the Wild Atlantic Way close to Fishers Cross and Ardfield Village. It enjoys expansive views over Dunowen Head and is within walking distance of the Long Strand.

The majority of the farm is laid out in permanent pasture and reaches the coastline at the southern end.

There is a two-storey detached house positioned in the centre of the holding. The house is in need of internal refurbishment, “allowing the fortunate buyer to put their own touch and design to the property”.

There is also a derelict farmhouse and outbuildings situated across the road from the main house. This may also offer development potential in the future subject to the relevant planning.

There has been “loads of interest given its position on the Galley Head, including interest abroad, Dublin and some local”, said Daniel, commenting on the traction of the sale so far.

“It would make a lovely ‘hobby farm’, with most of the fields in the Dundeady farm enjoy stunning ocean views,” he concluded.