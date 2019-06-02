Residential roadside property goes under the hammer

What the selling agent hailed as an ‘exceptional’ offering of an 18.7ac residential roadside property at Killybegs, Inch, Gorey, Co. Wexford, went under the hammer at auction recently in Gorey.

“The property created a lot of interest with over 40 people turning up to the auction which had a guide price of €300,000 to €350,000,” said David Quinn of Quinn Property.

“On the day, it was initially offered in two separate lots, with the house on circa 12ac starting at €200,000 and was bid to €260,000 with the help of four bidders.

Businessman

“Lot 2, circa 6.6ac, opened at €60,000 and was bid to €80,000 with two bidders,” David said.

“At this point, the entire was offered and an opening bid of €350,000 moved on to €410,000, with two bidders. It was declared on the market and sold under the hammer to a local businessman,” he said.

Advertisement

Straffan

Meanwhile, Jordan Auctioneers sold 13ac of what it described as good quality land in the townsland of Daars, close to Straffan at 3km; 4km from Sallins and 6km from Naas, after the auction on Tuesday last.

“Before a small attendance, bidding opened at €70,000 with three active buyers up to €112,000 at which point the land was subsequently withdrawn and sold afterwards for an undisclosed sum, following private negotiations,” said selling agent, Clive Kavanagh.