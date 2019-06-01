‘Continuing to celebrate our agricultural way of life’

West Kerry Agricultural Show – Seó Talamhaíochta Chiarraí Thiar – has been running for over 50 years and this year’s event, which celebrates the farming way of life, will take place on Sunday, July 21, at 2:00pm.

When it started in 1964, it was held in the local GAA grounds, Páirc An Ághasaigh, and then relocated to the mart grounds.

Joanne Ni Shuilleabhain, show PRO, said that while much has changed in farming life and methods since 1964, the ethos of the show remains the same.

What started off as a community event to bring people together and celebrate farming and our agricultural way of life, continues to do so to this day. Local and overseas visitors are welcomed, as are new ideas and suggestions.

A key community and family friendly event, it has competition categories for cattle; sheep; goats; ponies; and donkeys. The sheep categories include mountain (Scotch) and lowland.

Sheepdog trials – open and confined – will take place close to the mart grounds, at Greenmount/John Street at 10:00am, with scenic Dingle bay as the backdrop. For further details on sheepdog trials, contact: 087-2715016.

There will be a dog show which is becoming more and more popular each year, according to Joanne.

Best dressed

Also on the programme will be: arts and crafts competitions; and exhibitions for children, adults and community groups. Cookery competitions will be held for cakes, scones and jams.

Other contests will include: ‘granny Gaelach‘; bonny baby; and best dressed visitors on the day.

“In addition to showcasing livestock, produce and local arts and crafts, the show is very focused on the ethos of community,” Joanne said.

“The agricultural way of life has undergone big changes over time and some members of the community live in quite remote areas and are isolated.

“One of the show’s aims has always been to bring the community together in that the show is a day out, an opportunity to meet neighbours, family and friends in the middle of the busy summer season,” she said.

Combating rural isolation and bringing people together is more than ever to the forefront and this year, the Dingle Men’s Shed will have a stand at the West Kerry Agricultural Show. This will give the men’s shed the opportunity to let people know who they are and what they do and in turn, it will give show attendees and farmers the chance to chat to members, see what they do and possibly become involved.

“We are also planning on having a talk and workshop in the area of farm safety,” Joanne said.

For further information about entering livestock in the show, contact: 087-2254788.