Rugby star Kearney educating youngsters on importance of milk

A number of Irish athletes, including Ireland international rugby star Rob Kearney, have been educating young rugby players on the importance of milk, in advance of World Milk Day 2019, which takes place today, Saturday, June 1.

Kearney, along with boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine, and MMA fighter Dee ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick, were at Ballina Rugby Football Club (RFC) to meet the up-and-coming players there. The stars were also joined by sport nutritionist Arthur Dunne.

Kearney is the ambassador for the ‘Everything starts with Milk’ campaign, which was launched in Ireland in early March this year.

The campaign is a joint initiative of the European Milk Forum and the National Dairy Council in Ireland.

The cross-European campaign is designed to highlight the importance of milk as an “important dietary building block at all stages of life”.

Advertisement

When he launched the Irish campaign, Kearney – who is the Irish ambassador for the new initiative – highlighted how growing up on a dairy farm reinforced the importance of having milk as part of a proper diet.

“Growing up on our family farm, milk and dairy was always an important part of our diet. I have worked with the National Dairy Council for a number of years, and am a great supporter of milk and dairy as part of a healthy, balanced diet,” Kearney said.

Milk is especially important for young up-and-coming athletes, Kearney highlighted.