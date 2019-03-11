Rugby star Kearney joins dairy diet promotion campaign

Despite the showdown of Ireland’s Six Nations rugby championship campaign next weekend against Wales, one of Ireland’s biggest stars is taking part in a campaign of a different kind.

Working with the National Dairy Council and the European Milk Forum, Louth native Rob Kearney is taking part in the ‘Everything starts with milk’ initiative, which aims to promote milk as a “building block” of a proper diet.

At the launch of the Irish leg of the campaign, Kearney said that growing up on a dairy farm made him aware of the importance of dairy food, and added that drinking milk daily contributed to his successful career.

Growing up on our family farm, milk and dairy was always an important part of our diet. I have worked with the National Dairy Council for a number of years, and am a great supporter of milk and dairy as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

“Eating well is essential, and adapting your nutritional intake to your sport is a necessity. In-season or out of season, as well as before, during and after a performance; each of these influences our nutritional considerations,” added the Leinster player.

Advertisement

Kearney is the Irish ambassador for the pan-European campaign, which is being funded by the EU, and will include an marketing campaign and advertising on TV later this year.

Commenting on the aims of the campaign, Jeanne Spillane – marketing manager at the National Dairy Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rob Kearney on board as our ambassador for this year’s European Milk campaign.”

With his dairy farming heritage and outstanding career to date as a performance athlete, Rob reinforces the campaign’s message that incorporating milk into a healthy diet from a young age is an important practice for aspiring champions.