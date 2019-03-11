Lely to host 3 robotic milking open days this week

Lely Center Mullingar, in conjunction with AIB Bank, is inviting all dairy, beef, sheep and tillage farmers to attend its upcoming information seminars which are due to take place this week.

These seminars are being held on three spring-calving farms (situated in Meath, Offaly and Mayo), all of whom have converted to dairy and are successfully milking 120 to 220 cows with Lely milking robots.

All seminars will take place from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Venues will be signposted from the main roads and light refreshments will be served.

Advertisement Tuesday, March 12 – Michael and Enda Horgan, Fingerstown, Castletown, Navan, Co. Meath, C15 K120;

Wednesday, March 13 – Denis and David Condron, Scregan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, R35 RY68;

Thursday, March 14 – Ruari Delaney, Coolnaha, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, F35 EY27. The dates and locations of the three farm walks are as follows:

Speaking ahead of the events, Alan Heaney from Lely Center Mullingar said: “We will have huge knowledge and expertise present on the day including farm management support, barn design and yard planners will be available to handle any questions you may have.

“Our last 10 robotic installations have been on new entrants’ farms. We see this trend growing even more this year as beef farmers in particular are frustrated with the beef industry,” he said.