Livestock lorries to be turned away from ferries tomorrow

Ferries bound for Cherbourg, France, will not bring livestock lorries with live exports aboard on sailings scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, March 11).

Both Irish Ferries and Stena Line confirmed to AgriLand that the boats will not bring livestock for health and safety reasonsas Storm Gareth approaches.

A Stena Line representative also expressed concerns as to whether the sailing will be cancelled altogether due to the looming storm.

This will likely put further pressure on challenges facing exporters to get calves out of the country, with exporter concerns previously voiced of backlogs when both companies were forced to cancel livestock sailings earlier in the month.

Advertisement

Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow marine gale warning this afternoon.

Southerly winds will increase to gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on Irish Coastal waters from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head, soon extending to remaining sea areas.

This follows the news earlier today that Met Eireann has issued three separate weather warnings on land around the country ahead of the approaching storm; two Status Yellow alerts and a Status Orange.