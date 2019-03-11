Livestock lorries to be turned away from ferries tomorrow
Ferries bound for Cherbourg, France, will not bring livestock lorries with live exports aboard on sailings scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, March 11).
Both Irish Ferries and Stena Line confirmed to AgriLand that the boats will not bring livestock for health and safety reasonsas Storm Gareth approaches.
This will likely put further pressure on challenges facing exporters to get calves out of the country, with exporter concerns previously voiced of backlogs when both companies were forced to cancel livestock sailings earlier in the month.
Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow marine gale warning this afternoon.
Southerly winds will increase to gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on Irish Coastal waters from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head, soon extending to remaining sea areas.
Issued this morning at 11:00am, the warnings include two wind alerts and a rainfall warning for along the western coast. A nationwide Status Yellow wind warning was announced, as well as a Status Orange warning for the north-west.