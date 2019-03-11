Status Orange and Yellow warnings issued as Storm Gareth looms

Met Eireann has issued three separate weather warnings – a Status Orange and two Status Yellow alerts – as Storm Gareth approaches.

A Status Orange wind warning was issued by the national meteorological office this morning at 11:00am for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning will be valid from tomorrow at 12:00pm through to Wednesday morning at 9:00am.

In these counties, as Storm Gareth approaches, westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 75kph with damaging gusts reaching 110 to 130kph. There is also the risk of coastal flooding due to high seas, the office has warned.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for the west coast, with Connacht as well as counties Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick all included in the alert.

The warning will be valid from 6:00pm this evening until 6:00am tomorrow morning.

Heavy rain followed by squally showers will lead to the risk of rainfall accumulations of around 25mm, Met Eireann warns.

Finally, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued nationwide, taking effect from 12:00pm tomorrow through to 12:00pm on Wednesday.