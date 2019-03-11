Auction report: ‘Tidy-looking’ gear changes hands at farm sale

An on-site auction of tractors and farm machinery took place at Hose Lodge Farm, Nottinghamshire (England), on Thursday, February 21.

The sale involved some noteworthy lots. It was conducted by Brown & Co.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction.

Advertisement

No ‘buyer’s premium’ applies to the (hammer) prices.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.