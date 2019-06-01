‘I wanted to give back’: Roscommon farmer

“I thought it would be nice to give something back.” That’s the perspective of new social farming host, Co. Roscommon farmer Shane Keaveney.

Shane and his wife Grainne are hosting three service users from the Brothers of Charity on their 70ac suckler-to-beef farm in Ballinlough.

“I read a few articles about social farming over the last 18 months and this time last year, I did a training course. I was interested in the idea as I had an aunt in Sligo who had a disability and she received a lot of care from services.

“I also have a son who has been quite unwell and people have been very good to us so I wanted to give back,” said Shane.

Shane, his wife Grainne and their three children have been hosting the men on their farm since the beginning of May. The placement is for one day a week over a total of 20 weeks, with a break in August.

Shane said it wasn’t a big adjustment to host the service users.

“We had a health and safety audit and had to make a few health and safety improvements such as on signage and storage of power tools but I have always kept a tidy yard,” he said.

The three are enjoying helping out on the farm, according to Shane.

“Two of them are from farming backgrounds and the other is from a farming community,” he said. Having previously been on a social farming placement, they were keen to go back to farming activities.

Planning

“They give the cattle nuts in troughs and walk through the paddocks, counting the livestock. A lot of it is about socialisation, chatting and having a bit of craic. They enjoy sitting down to a cup of tea and planning what we’re going to do.

“As they get to know us better, they’re coming out of their shells,” said Shane. He admitted to being a bit nervous about hosting the placement initially but said he has really come to enjoy the three men’s visits.

It’s going very well and we find it very rewarding. Our three children help out and we see it as good for their development to get involved in social farming.

Margaret Leahy, regional network development officer, social farming, South West Mayo Development Company which is based in Balla, said that this latest placement is having a positive impact on local service users.

“South West Mayo Development Company and Social Farming Ireland are delighted that Shane has joined the growing number of social farmers who are making such a difference to people’s lives.