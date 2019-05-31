Trains delayed with blocked route due to cattle on line

Trains faced significant delays earlier today after a line was was blocked due to the presence of cattle, according to Iarnród Éireann.

Taking to social media, the company moved to warn people of the incident on Twitter earlier this afternoon, Friday, May 31.

The incident occurred in Kilcock, Co. Kildare, affecting the Dublin-Sligo service as well as all routes travelling through Maynooth.

The operator warned: “Line blocked just after Kilcock due to cattle on the line. Delays to all Sligo services and any service operating through Maynooth at the moment. Update to follow.

In response to questions from concerned commuters, Iarnród Éireann stated that its teams were working to remove the cattle from the line.

The service provider then issued an update at 4:30pm this evening to let people know that the line had been cleared and services “resumed with a delay of +60 minutes”.

A further update 15 minutes later noted that “services have resumed, with minor knock-on delays expected to Sligo services and Maynooth services”.