County-by-county breakdown: Highest CAP direct payment beneficiaries

By Sylvester Phelan and Charles O’Donnell

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has published a list of beneficiaries of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) direct payments in the Republic of Ireland for 2018.

The department is obliged, by EU regulations, to publish a list of all beneficiaries of CAP funding – once they receive more than €1,250 – by the end of May each year.

Earlier today, we outlined the top 10 beneficiaries of CAP payments under the direct payments category.

But who received the highest payment in your county?

In Leinster, representatives of Nicholas Furlong received the highest direct payments in 2018, to the value of €323,292.31; this was also the highest direct payment made to a single recipient.

Meanwhile, in Munster, Greenhills Windfarm Ltd of Cobh, Co. Cork, came out on top in terms of direct payments, receiving €211,641.76 from CAP in 2018.

In Connacht, the highest recipient was Galway entity VG Holdings Ltd, based in Conamara, which took in €181,176.74 last year.

Finally, Paul Carr, of Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, received €221,510.67 – the highest amount received in Ulster.

Top 10 breakdown

In terms of the top 10 recipients who take in the highest amount of CAP direct payments, three entities from Co. Wexford made the list.