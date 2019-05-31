Auction report: Deeres through the decades go ‘under the hammer’

Thursday, May 23, saw a combine harvester, tractors and umpteen implements/machines offered for sale at an auction at Carlton Grove, Cleveland, Middlesbrough, England.

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on the John Deere tractors that went under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots (including the Claas combine) fared.

No buyer’s premium applies to any of these lots.

Advertisement

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

In the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 2003 John Deere 9400T (pictured below) was described as follows: PowerSync partial powershift 24F 6R gearbox; four rear spools and free-flow return; immobiliser; “one previous owner and on-farm from 2011, with tracks replaced in 2016”; 4,772 hours. It sold for £50,500.

This 2013 John Deere 6150R (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; DirectDrive; CommandArm; electric joystick for front loader; H360 front loader; immobiliser; 600/60R30 front and 710/60R42 rear wheels/tyres; “on farm from new”; 4,989 hours. It sold for £40,500.

This 2011 John Deere 7530 (pictured below) was described as follows: Premium; 50kph; AutoPowr; CommandArm; three rear electric spool valves; front linkage; auto-steer ready; immobiliser; 540/65R30 front and 650/65R42 rear wheels/tyres; “on farm from new”; 5,994 hours. It sold for £37,500.

This 1987 John Deere 4250 (picture below) was described as follows: 16.9-28 front and 20.8R38 rear wheels/tyres; 9,475 hours. It sold for £14,000.