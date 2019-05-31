Rain to remain over bank holiday weekend

Weather will remain unsettled overall and temperatures will gradually become cooler over the bank holiday weekend.

According to Met Éireann, today, Friday, May 31, will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy.

Showers of rain will continue this morning, mainly in west Munster, Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster; however, conditions will remain mainly dry further south.

This afternoon and evening will see rain in the west and north that will slowly move eastwards.

Highest temperatures will range from 15° to 21° with moderate to fresh south-west winds and warmest conditions in the south and east.

Tonight will be mainly dry with some clear spells, but spells of rain and drizzle will develop in the south-west towards dawn. Lowest temperatures will be from 8° to 11°.

Saturday

Saturday morning will start off dry in many areas but rain and drizzle will begin to spread over Munster and Leinster.

Advertisement

During the afternoon, rain will develop in the west and become more widespread in the evening. Highest temperatures will be from 15° to 19° with light to moderate southerly breezes.

A more persistent spell of rain will move in from the Atlantic during Saturday night, and will be heavy for a time, especially in the west.

Lowest temperatures will be around 11° to 13° in light southerly breezes, which will increase to moderate later.

Sunday

Rain will gradually give way to sunshine and showers during Sunday morning and into the early afternoon, but some heavy bursts of rain are likely in Ulster and north-west Connacht.

It will be less humid, with top temperatures of around 14° to 18° but it will feel cooler in the fresh and gusty westerly wind, which will be strong along Atlantic coasts.