Man charged in connection with Portumna farm death

A man has been arrested by members of An Garda Síochána in connection with a farm death in Portumna, Co. Galway that occurred last year.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson confirmed that Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in her 70s following an incident on a farm in Portumna, have charged a male in his 50s.

The man is scheduled to appear at a special sitting of the District Court in Loughrea at 6:00pm this afternoon, Thursday, May 30, charged in connection with the incident.

It is believed the charge is in connection to an incident which took place on the Co. Galway farm in April 2018, where the woman was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle.

Following the death, the scene was preserved for an investigation which has been ongoing since.

The Garda Technical Bureau was involved in the investigation, as well as the state pathologist and the local coroner.

It was understood that the woman’s body was later removed to Galway University Hospital, where a post-mortem was carried out, the results of which were later passed to the team of investigators.