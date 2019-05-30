Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for 3 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for three counties in the north and west of the country today, Thursday, May 30.

Issued this morning at 9:24am, the warning is in place from 10:00am today through to 3:00pm tomorrow.

The alert will affect counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway.

In these counties, spells of persistent rain will give totals of 25 to 35mm in parts, mainly over high ground, the national meteorological office warns.

This is an update following on from yesterday’s yellow warning, which was issued for five counties, incorporating the aforementioned three, along with Leitrim and Sligo.

Meanwhile, a blight warning has also been issued to all potato farmers.

According to Met Éireann, weather conditions that are “conducive to the spread of potato blight” will occur from today, Wednesday, May 29, to Saturday, June 1.

It also outlined in its most recent update that there will be “some limited opportunities for spraying crops”.

Soil moisture deficits are currently running between 30mm and 50mm, with some restriction to growth.

Over the week, parts of the north and west will see the ground become saturated, as a result of rainfall.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be “well above average” in the north and west of the country with up to four or five times the average rainfall expected here.