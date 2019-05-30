Auction report: ‘Brisk bids’ for power-hungry tillage machinery

Thursday, May 23, saw a combine harvester, tractors and umpteen implements/machines offered for sale at an auction at Carlton Grove, Cleveland, Middlesbrough, England.

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on some of the tillage-orientated machinery/implements that went under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots (including the John Deere tractors and the Claas combine) fared.

No buyer’s premium applies to any of these lots.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.