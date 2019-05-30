Lely to include Mueller products on its shelves this year

An agreement has been signed between Lely and Mueller to include Mueller milk tanks, silos and ancillary products in the Lely portfolio.

The agreement was signed between the two yesterday, May 29, in Groenlo, a city in the Netherlands.

Mueller is a well-known bulk milk cooler supplier with more than 60 years experience manufacturing bulk milk coolers.

This integration between the two, they say, is to “achieve global coverage of cooling solutions”.

Along with, providing “added value for farmers, who now have a tightly integrated range of products to choose from, when building or expanding their dairy operations”.

Commenting on this new collaboration, Alexander van der Lely, CEO of Lely said:

Advertisement

“The agreement formalizes the long-term collaboration between Lely and Mueller – and strengthens our total offering.

“This new cooling proposition offers worldwide coverage alongside our existing Nautilus milk tank availability. Farmers can now fully rely on one stable partner for the complete installed base: the Lely center.”

“When dairy producers choose robotic-milking systems, they want the highest-quality milk cooling and storage tanks to go with it,” said Mueller B.V. general manager, Menko van Gorkum.

Lely employees are undergoing training on the new Mueller products to guarantee “the consistent level of quality service that dairy producers expect”.