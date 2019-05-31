Revealed: Top 10 CAP direct payment beneficiaries

By Charles O’Donnell and Sylvester Phelan

The recipients who received the largest payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in 2018 have been revealed.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine published its CAP Beneficiaries database for 2018 today, Friday, May 31, with the highest payment going to Co. Wexford.

Representatives of Nicholas Furlong, Co. Wexford, received €323,292.31 in the form of direct payments under CAP in 2018 – the highest payment in the country, according to the department.

In second place, in monetary terms, was O’Shea Farms, of Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, which received €229,633.96 last year.

The recipient of the third highest amount was Paul Carr, of Letterkenny, Donegal, who received €221,510.67.

Park Farms Partnership in Carlow received €220,564.44 last year.

Meanwhile Branaganstown Farms Ltd, based in Ardee, Co. Louth, got €218,578.43 in direct payments.

Wicklow farmer Cyril Goode received €215,227.11, while Cork entity Greenhills Windfarm Ltd got €211,641.76 last year.

Finally, rounding off the top 10, B&L Farms from Co. Cavan was issued payments to the value of €208,178.14 while Louis A McAuley of Navan received payments worth €206,208.93.

Year of change

Last year’s list of top 10 recipients marks a notable change from 2017’s list, which saw O’Shea Farms receive the largest payment of €238,989.05.