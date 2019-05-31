Auction report: ‘Top-notch’ combine, sprayer and handler under the hammer

Thursday, May 23, saw a combine harvester, tractors and umpteen implements/machines offered for sale at an auction at Carlton Grove, Cleveland, Middlesbrough, England.

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on the Claas (Lexion) combine, self-propelled sprayer and telescopic handler that went under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots (including the tractors) fared.

Advertisement

No buyer’s premium applies to any of these lots.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

In the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 2013 Claas Lexion 760TT (pictured below) was described as follows: 1050 Vario header with twin Laser Pilot; trailer/trolley; straw chopper; yield mapping; in-cab printer; Cebis screen; “demo machine for Claas in 2013 and on-farm from the end of the 2013 harvest”; 1,104 engine hours; 801 drum hours. It sold for £169,000.

This 2012 Bateman RB35 (pictured below) was described as follows: 4,000L; 24m boom; immobiliser; 710/55R30 front and rear wheels/tyres; “on farm from new”; stands and wheel-changing jack; 1,874 hours. It sold for £114,000.

This 2006 JCB 531-70 Agri Super (pictured below) was described as follows: six-speed; quick-fit headstock; pallet forks/tines; immobiliser; 440/70R28 front and rear wheels/tyres; 7,677 hours; “new boom two years ago”. It sold for £18,800.