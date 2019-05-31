Over 30% of new tractors are over 150hp – FTMTA

31% of new tractors have in excess of 150hp. That finding is based on new tractor registration figures from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) – for the first four months of the year (up to the end of April).

That figure is up from 30% at the end of March – evidence of an upward trend in power ratings.

59% of new tractors are over 120hp (up from 58% at the end of March). Meanwhile, 94% of new tractors now have in excess of 100hp.

A total of 14 new tractors have been registered so far this year with 70hp or less. This figure accounts for just over 1% of total registrations.

The association’s chief executive – Gary Ryan (pictured below) – added: “The total level of new tractor registrations [for the first four months of this year] is up 2% on last year. 1,103 new tractors were registered from January to April [inclusive].”

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the FTMTA accepted two further firms into membership of the association at this month’s (May) meeting.

Swaine Agri

First up is Swaine Agri – a retail dealership operating from a new, purpose-built premises at Ballyheashill near Rhode, Co. Offaly.

Led by Liam Swaine, who has many years of experience in the farm machinery business, the firm was initially known as a dealer in used tractors but was appointed by Farmhand (in late 2018) as a main dealer for its products (including Krone and Amazone equipment). The business is also an Abbey dealer.

Leinster Hydraulics Agri

Next up is Leinster Hydraulics Agri. It’s a family-run business based at Balcunnin near Skerries, Co. Dublin.

Led by Neil Butterly and established since 2005, the business has a base of customers across many industries, including agriculture, demolition, waste, marine, manufacturing and grass equipment. It was appointed as a dealer by Farmhand in 2011.