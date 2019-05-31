Over 1,100 new tractors sold in Ireland so far in 2019

New tractor registration figures indicate a “healthy level of sales activity – continuing on from the much-recovered market of 2018”.

The data – up to the end of April – is from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

The association’s chief executive – Gary Ryan – explained: “April saw a slight drop in registrations, in comparison to the same month last year, with a 1% decrease to 207 units.

“However, the total level of new tractor registrations for the first four months of 2019 is up 2% on last year at 1,103 units.”

The three counties with the highest levels of registrations so far this year continue to be Cork, Tipperary and Wexford – with 167, 103 and 81 units registered respectively to the end of April.

Gary added: “A healthy spread of new registrations has been seen so far this year across the country. There’s evidence of good activity in what might be seen as primarily dairy farming counties – such as Limerick and Kerry.”

He reiterated previous comments that the “FTMTA is confident that its monthly figures are the most accurate and consistent measure of the tractor and self-propelled machinery markets available”.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the FTMTA accepted two further firms into membership of the association at this month’s (May) meeting.

Swaine Agri

First up is Swaine Agri – a retail dealership operating from a new, purpose-built premises at Ballyheashill near Rhode, Co. Offaly.

Led by Liam Swaine, who has many years of experience in the farm machinery business, the firm was initially known as a dealer in used tractors but was appointed by Farmhand (in late 2018) as a main dealer for its products (including Krone and Amazone equipment). The business is also an Abbey dealer.

Leinster Hydraulics Agri

Next up is Leinster Hydraulics Agri. It’s a family-run business based at Balcunnin near Skerries, Co. Dublin.

Led by Neil Butterly and established since 2005, the business has a base of customers across many industries, including agriculture, demolition, waste, marine, manufacturing and grass equipment. It was appointed as a dealer by Farmhand in 2011.