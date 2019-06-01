Zetor: ‘New path, with new factory backing and reinvigorated dealer network’

Zetor has released a significant statement today (Saturday, June 1). It first appeared earlier this afternoon on the social media channel of the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

Therein, Zetor has announced the completion of a “comprehensive market assessment and re-organisation”. This is poised to set the brand on what Nigel Wilson, Zetor’s sales director for the UK and Ireland, says will be “a new and more progressive path”.

‘More to come’

Foreseeing what Zetor believes will be a “high opportunity” in Ireland, the long-established manufacturer is “underpinning its plans with a realigned and reinvigorated 10-strong dealer network”, with more appointments to come.

Zetor is also set to roll out a “vastly-expanded model range”, which includes tractors that weren’t previously part of its line-up here.

Representing Zetor on-the-ground in Ireland will be its sales manager Gerry Rabbitte. After-sales support will come from technical support specialist Eamon Cleary.

The company says that its plan is to “revive and build upon the tremendous position that Zetor holds in the minds of Irish farmers, since the brand was first introduced in Ireland in the 1940s”.

Opportunities

The dealer network includes some new-to-the-brand outlets, along with several that have represented the Czech manufacturer for decades. Today’s statement said: “The intention over time will be to increase the existing complement up to 20 in number, with vacancies remaining to be filled Dublin, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan and Northern Ireland”.

Current dealer appointees are: Donegal Farm Machinery (Letterkenny);

Jacob Farm Services (Enniscrone);

Kevin Brogan Tractors (Roscommon);

Brogan Tractor Sales (Tuam);

Western Tractors Ltd (Ballinasloe);

Alan King Agri Sales Ltd (Tipperary);

O’Flynn’s Garage (Ballyporeen);

Eardly Agri Services Ltd (Kilkenny);

West Waterford Agri Sales (Tallow);

Goff Agri & Plant Sales (Wexford).

Most notably, the company says that its tractors are “now configured to be more competitive than before”.

‘More competitive than before’

Dealers will reportedly have the additional support of a new finance partnership between Zetor and Finance Ireland, through which customer purchases and dealer stocking arrangements can be funded.

The company also says that distribution is “now under the direct control of headquarters in Brno, Czech Republic. Future logistical arrangements, regarding model supply, parts distribution and administration, will be managed through the company’s UK base in Coventry.

For ongoing Zetor news and updates for the Irish market, as they emerge, stay tuned to AgriLand.