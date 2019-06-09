34ac for sale at Inchacooley, Monasterevin

34ac of what is described by the selling agent as ‘good quality’ land in the townland of Inchacooley, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare, will go to auction next month.

“The land is 5km from Monasterevin and close to Portarlington which is 6.5km away and the M7 motorway which is 8km away,” said Clive Kavanagh of Jordan.

The land is laid out in four divisions, mostly in tillage – winter and spring corn – with circa 6ac in rough grazing. There is road frontage and access to the River Figile to the north of the holding with natural boundaries on all sides.

“The land at Inchacooley would be suitable for a range of enterprises,” said Clive, who expects the buyer to be local. Not a lot of land has come on the market in the area recently, he said. “The vendor is locally based and inherited land from family.”

The agent said the land could make an ideal site for a house, subject to the granting of planning permission.

“Planning permission might be a possibility for someone from the general area and qualifying under the Kildare County Council rural housing policy,” Clive said.

The auction will take place on Thursday, July 11, at 3:00pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge. Jordan is quoting €210,000 for the land.