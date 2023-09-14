Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett, has today (Thursday, September 14) announced a public call for innovative projects which support the forestry sector.

The minister, who has responsibility for forestry is seeking projects which highlight the environmental, social and economic benefits of forestry, forests and timber products.

Funding will be allocated by the DAFM by means of an open competition under the Forestry Promotion Projects Support Fund.

Announcing the call, Minister Hackett said: “Our Forestry Programme 2023-2027 is now open to applications and to complement this, we are looking for projects and proposals which will help encourage farmers and other landowners to plant trees under the new programme, as well as to raise the profile of forestry as a public good and a commercially viable enterprise.

“Previous successful applications under this fund have included a series of forestry webinars, field workshops on Continuous Cover Forestry, promoting the use of home-grown timber for construction, the sourcing and planting of native trees, woodland open days, ecological restoration, agroforestry and many others besides.

“Now is an opportune time to promote a greater understanding of the multi-functional benefits of our forests,” Hackett added.

Advertisement

The four themes identified, on which applications are invited from any group or individual, are as follows:

Promote schemes under the new Forestry Programme, with a particular focus on engaging with farmers, existing forest owners and other landowners; Promote productive forestry and the benefits of increased use of timber products in construction and design, in the context of climate action and the bioeconomy; Promote sustainable forest management among forest owners and a range of silvicultural systems (targeted at professionals and organisations already active in this area with established programmes in operation); Promote the multi-functional benefits of trees and forests, including for eco-system services, bioenergy, communities, children, and general wellness.

There will be a particular emphasis in this call by the DAFM on projects submitted under Theme 1, which promotes schemes under the new Forestry Programme, with a particular focus on engaging with farmers, existing forest owners and other landowners.

Advertisement

“There is widespread support for promoting greater awareness and education about the many functions, benefits, and culture of forests,” Minister Hackett continued.

“A need has been identified to re-establish a more rooted understanding of the value of forests, collective support for forest expansion and a nationwide awareness of the potential of wood products.

“Encouraging farmers and landowners to seriously consider planting all types of forests is one important aspect of this initiative, while the promotion of the benefits of trees and forests for eco-system services, bioenergy, communities and general wellness is another,” she added.