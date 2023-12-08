As the season of goodwill gets into full swing, festive tractor runs are taking place across the country to raise funds for a multitude of good causes.

Organisers of the annual Causeway Christmas Lights Tractor Run in north Kerry are expecting between 80 and 100 tractors to take part in their event this Sunday (December 10).

Pa Lucid, who is part of the organising committee, told Agriland that there is great excitement in the area ahead of the event.

“People are always asking if we are doing the tractor run this year, as they have a young fella who wants to go and see it or they might have a cousin who wants to drive a tractor.

“It’s the talk of the place really in the month or two building up to it.

“These days you’d pass through places and there’s no-one around, but when the tractor run comes through town there’s people out watching. They’re very generous and they’re good to put their hand in their pocket for a good cause,” he said.

The festive tractor run is especially popular with children who are awestruck by the illuminated spectacle.

“We’ll have big and small tractors, expensive and not-so-expensive. There’s a few people thinking about bringing balers on their tractors and slurry tanks, maybe a loading shovel or something like that, just to change things up a bit.

“We’re open to all ideas to be honest,” Lucid said.

Over several years the north Kerry event has raised thousands of euro for various charities.

All of the proceeds raised from this year’s tractor run will be donated to Embrace FARM, the farm accident support network.

“They’re the ones that will support farm families when there is an accident or a bereavement.

“These people need support as well to keep them on the road and keep them operational,” Lucid said. Some of the crowd inspecting the tractors at last year’s event

Registration for the tractor run will open at the GAA grounds in Causeway from 3:30p.m on Sunday with the convoy due to hit the road around 5.30p.m.

Along the route the tractors will travel through Ballyduff and Kilmoyley before arriving into Ballyheigue at 7:30p.m.

The convoy will then park in the beach carpark where the public can get up close to the farm machinery in all its festive glory.

The tractor run will leave Ballyheigue at 8:15p.m and will return to Causeway where there will be a prize giving ceremony for participants.

The event is open to all and everyone who takes part in the event will also be presented with a special window sticker for their tractor.