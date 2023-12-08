This series is a collaboration between Agriland Media Group and the National Dairy Council (NDC). The ‘Spotlight Series: NDC – securing the future for dairy’ will consist of videos and articles, and will be published on the Agriland platform. In this second instalment, nutrition manager with NDC, Dr. Marianne Walsh discusses the nutritional benefits of dairy in a healthy diet.

You might be aware that populations are now living longer than ever, so it is a great time to be a senior and embrace the joys of life.

Whether we choose to continue working into our later years, take up new hobbies, or simply spend time playing with our grandchildren, good nutrition can provide the energy and nutrients we need to stay strong and active.

Unhealthy diets are one of the main contributors to poor health and disease risk globally.

Sustainable diets are commonly considered as eating patterns that simply focus on reducing climate change; however, they encompass much more than this and would not be ‘sustainable’ if they focused on this issue alone.

As the name suggests, sustainable diets must be something we can maintain in the long-term.

In addition to considering the environment, they must also be healthy, affordable and acceptable to eat. When dairy is considered across these parameters, it can play a valuable role in a balanced, sustainable diet.

Advertisement

Therefore, dairy continues to be included in international guidelines for sustainable eating, such as those from the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Nutritional benefits of dairy

Dairy foods have been an integral part of the Irish diet and food culture for thousands of years. Milk naturally provides a unique range of important nutrients that have recognised roles in contributing to good health.

It is a key source of calcium and phosphorus, which contribute to skeletal health, and also provides high-quality protein for muscle growth and repair.

It is also an important contributor to B-vitamin intakes, providing vitamins B2, B5 and B12.

These nutrients play important roles in energy metabolism and normal immune function. Iodine contributes to normal cognitive function, with dairy accounting for 44% of iodine intakes in Ireland.

Advertisement

Milk also provides potassium, which is recognised for its role in the maintenance of normal blood pressure.

Dairy foods such as milk, yogurt and cheese provide many of the key nutrients that contribute to normal musculoskeletal health.

Dairy is well recognised as a natural source of bio-available calcium, which means that it is easy to absorb by the body.

In addition, dairy foods contain a matrix of other nutrients which have important roles in health. Dairy foods are versatile, nutritious and convenient foods that can be enjoyed across the day in meals and snacks, in cooking and baking.

The Department of Health’s guidelines recommend three servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group each day as part of a healthy, balanced diet.Examples of one serving include 200ml of milk, 125g of yogurt or 25g of cheddar-type cheese.

For more information on NDC Nutrition – please click here.