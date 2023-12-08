The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that this week’s report from the Deer Management Strategy Group signals some progress in controlling wild deer populations.

The group was set up to lead the development of a renewed vision and strategy for the management of wild deer in Ireland.

The report, which includes 15 “actions“, recognises that deer densities in Wicklow in particular, but also in parts of Tipperary, Galway, Waterford and Donegal are above a sustainable level.

The document also acknowledges that wild deer are highly damaging to their surrounding environment.

IFA Animal Health Chairman TJ Maher said that it is widely accepted that deer numbers have risen significantly in recent years.

The issue has been exacerbated by the reduction in hunting and deer management during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The overpopulation of wild deer has impacted farming, forestry, biodiversity, not to mention the role of wild deer in circulating TB amongst the bovine herd.

“All of this has resulted in significant financial strain and stress for farmers and landowners.

“The development of the report involved a thorough process, including significant consultation with the IFA,” Maher said.

The IFA chair said that he is encouraged by progress that has been made so far and is impressed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM’s) commitment to it.

However, he added that the growing deer population is a considerable problem and it is very important that the actions recommended in the report are implemented immediately in the new year.

Meanwhile, the Irish Deer Society (IDS) has said that the welfare of deer must be central to any national plan for a cull of the species.

The group, established in 1968, has been recommending a deer management policy for many years and see it as “a first step in dealing with the overpopulation of deer”.

IDS said it recognises that the culling of deer is necessary to ensure a balance between animal welfare and habitat, but said that this must be done “a humane and well-regulated manner”.

The group, which played an active role in the preparation of the new report, welcomed the establishment of a programme manager to oversee the implementation of the management plan.