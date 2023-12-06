A Christmas tradition “for so many people not just in Dublin, but right across the country” was reinstated today (Wednesday, December 6) as the live animal crib was officially launched at the Mansion House.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste and Damian McDonald, director general of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), together with singers from Lucan Gospel Choir, Santa Claus and ‘Little Angels’ from St. Josephs Nursery, Morning Star Road in Dublin 8 brought a wave of Christmas cheer to Dublin city centre today.

Last year’s live crib was located in St. Stephen’s Green after the former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, decided to “revamp” the idea of the crib because of “animal welfare concerns” and not include any live animals.

But this year the live animal crib, which is a joint initiative between Dublin City Council and the IFA and is supported by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), was back in its traditional place.

The Lord Mayor said one of the biggest questions he was asked when he first got elected was ‘will you please bring back the live crib, it means so much to so many people”.

He stressed today that he “knows that the farmers always take great care of the animals and that this year will be no different.”

The crib will be open from today until Christmas Eve and keeping a close eye on the main attractions; Daisy the donkey, Lilly the goat and the sheep, Paul and Peter will be Fionn Sherlock, whose family farm provides the animals for the crib.

According to the IFA director general, Damian McDonald, he is delighted that the crib is back at the Mansion House and he believes it is important the tradition continues.

“It gives people an opportunity to come see farm animals and see how comfortable and cozy they are here in the facilities that have been built for them.

“They’re brought home every evening and back again every morning by the farmer, Fionn Sherlock, and we’re very grateful to him for continuing the tradition that his grandfather, Johnny Gallagher was involved in for years,” he said.

McDonald added: “The live animal crib is important – it is by farmers for everyone.

“We would be conscious that it has been a very difficult year for farmers – the weather in particular has dampened spirits a lot and prices are down in a number of sectors and payments have been delayed so morale has been low.