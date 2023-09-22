The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) said supports are urgently needed for contractors in Budget 2024.

The comments came from Ann Gleeson Hanrahan, managing director of FCI, who was speaking on the Agriland livestream from the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska Co. Laois yesterday (Thursday, September 21).

“Agricultural contractors don’t receive any supports from government, they should be able to access the same supports. We are an agricultural entity and sector so we should be able to access the same supports as farmers.

“Not to take from the farmers, let the farmers have their supports, but we should receive supports as well,” she said.

FCI

Gleeson Hanrahan explained that one of the biggest challenges for agricultural contractors is the increase in the price of fuel.

“Diesel is our main fuel and since February this year diesel has increased by 14c/L, that’s including excise duty but excluding VAT. That equates to €50 million extra among our contractors,” she said.

Machinery costs are up 30% since 2019, while the cost of parts has jumped by 100% in some cases.

“In the budget we do need to be getting some sort of supports, if they want contractors to continue in contracting. Our age profile is 50 upwards,” Gleeson Hanrahan said.

“The number of contractors, especially last year, that are getting out of the business is phenomenal and they’re not being replaced. So who’s going to do the work?

“Contractors are under pressure with work as it is,” she said.

The FCI has claimed that the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) is an “outright declaration of war” on all agricultural contractors.

Due to the ongoing exclusion of contractors from the scheme, the FCI said the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has “targeted the total elimination” of the sector by undermining profitability.

The FCI managing director also said that there is a “serious need” for training to make up the current shortfall in skilled workers in the agricultural contracting sector.

Slurry

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue yesterday confirmed that the slurry spreading period would be extended by one week in light of the difficult conditions on farms in recent weeks due to adverse weather.

The closed period for slurry spreading will commence from October 8.

“This limited extension will allow farmers spread any remaining slurry in the best conditions available to them,” McConalogue said.

The FCI had previously called on the minister to extend the slurry spreading date.

Gleeson Hanrahan said without an extension farmers’ slurry tanks would be full “well before” the slurry spreading window opens again in early 2024.