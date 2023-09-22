Finnish brand, Valtra, has just launched its revamped S Series tractors which is now entering production and Agriland got to set eyes on the machine in Finland, ahead of its global launch today (Friday, September 22)

Although it was anticipated that it would incorporate the new AGCO Power Core engine, the company has left the current 8.4L six pot unit in place which now boasts up to 420hp with the help of only the one turbo.

Billed as being a sixth generation machine, the company has nick-named its latest high hp offering as ‘The Boss’.

The 8.4L engine and CVT transmission offer a 5% reduction in revs and up to 10% decrease in fuel consumption compared to the S predecessor, according to Valtra.

Valtra detail

The three-point linkage and rear end generally has been beefed up cope with larger implements in the field.

Valtra’s SmartTurn automatic headland turning completes the autonomous field driving experience with four turning patterns – Part Field Mode; U-Turn; Y-turn; and K-turn.

These reportedly allow the driver to work the field in the most efficient way.

The latest S Series is also said to place high emphasis on comfort, visibility, and smart technology.

There are several new features and improvements including a new design, improved access, a new spacious cab, an increased number of lights (all of which are LED), and more versatility for all tasks.

Valtra said that the factory fitted TwinTrac reverse drive system and SmartTouch user interface have always been popular features with the S Series drivers.

“The new S Series brings a number of upgrades including a range of suspension options for front axle and cab, and now S Series tractors can also be fitted with Valtra’s Skyview cab option and Valtra Unlimited customisations,” the company said.

The big news, as far as Valtra is concerned, is that the new machines are to be built at the Suolahti factory in Finland rather than the Massey Ferguson plant in France.

This has been made possible by a significant investment at the factory with a new paint shop, capable of handling the bigger machines, being installed.

Sustainability

Valtra promises the S Series will be one of their most sustainable tractors both in terms of production and supporting farmers to grow sustainably.

Two thirds of components in Valtra tractors are sourced from within Finland, and their factory runs on 100% renewable energy, according to the company.

The S Series is renewable diesel compatible and will leave the factory with Neste My renewable diesel in its tank.

The smart farming technology offered with the S Series reduces inputs and time, and lowers fuel consumption, making farmers’ work more efficient and sustainable, the company has claimed.

Valtra parts supply

A new logistics centre has also been built to provide the components to the single assembly line upon which all the tractors are assembled, irrespective of their type.

The company claims that all the supply problems that plagued the industry are now resolved, component shortage is no longer a problem and is not delaying machine production.

Presently the factory is producing 40 tractors a day in a single shift, but with removal of the bottleneck caused by the old paint shop there is considerable scope to increase this as demand grows.

Bringing production of the S Series to Finland has already meant that production levels will need to rise.

Serial production is being ramped up in the second quarter of 2024 and first deliveries in Europe can be expected in the summer, Valtra has said.

Top links get smart

As part of the launch, Valtra also announced its Smart Top link system for fertiliser spreaders. This automatically levels the fertiliser spreader as the weight changes during filling and emptying, ensuring a much more even distribution.

At first it will only be available through Valtra Unlimited as an option on the N,T, Q and Series tractors at a retail price of €5,000, although retrofitting to older tractors will be possible in due course.

It is believed that a 200ha tillage farm is likely to save at least €3,000 through its use per year.

Additonal reporting by Stella Meehan.