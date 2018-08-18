Farms around country host array of activities for Heritage Week

Farms around the country are preparing to host a whole range of National Heritage Week activities.

Ballykilcavan Farm, Stradbally, Laois, will host a farm and brewery tour on August 26 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

350 years of Quakers will be celebrated at Ballymurrin Quaker farmstead, Co. Wicklow, from August 18 to 26.

‘Summer in the mossy bog’ will be hosted by the Irish Peatland Conservation Council on Causey Farm, Co. Meath, on August 26 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

Gortbrack organic farm, Ballyseedy, Tralee, will be the host for a biodiversity food and nature farm on August 18 from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

For Rambling House entertainment, the place to be is Nell’s Farmhouse, Co. Waterford, on August 18 from 8:30pm to 10:30pm.

A farming and built history trail is being hosted by Burren Bushcraft at Glencolumbkille, Co. Clare, from August 20 to 22.

‘Tales of a small estate’ will be recalled at Castlewood farm shop, Durrow, Co. Laois, on August 23 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

‘Go wild in the woods at Mount Briscoe’ will take place at Mount Briscoe organic farm, Daingean, Co. Offaly, on August 18 from 10:30am to 2:30pm.

Mount Briscoe demesne lime kilns will be the focus at Mount Briscoe on August 21 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Mount Briscoe’s dowry of trees will be the topic on the farm on August 23 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm.

The focus will switch to ‘majestic bilberry goats’ at Bilberry farm, Bilberry Rock, Waterford city, on August 18 from 10:00am to 5:30pm.

The Dr. Bill Mangan hurling tournament hosted by the trustees of Muckross House will be held at Muckross traditional farms, Co. Kerry, on August 18 from 11:30am to 1:00pm.

At the same venue, there will be stories with seanachai Pat Speight on August 19 from 1:30pm to 4:00pm; a showcasing of the blacksmith at work on August 21 from 1:30pm to 4:00pm; songs and stories with Ger Woulfe on August 26 from 1:30pm to 4:00pm; and a harp concert on August 25 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

Advertisement

There will also be a butter making demonstration at Muckross on August 24 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. A spoon carving demonstration will take place there on August 23 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

A nature base Stem camp will be held at Season Park Farm, Newtownmountkennedy on August 20 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. There will be a garden allotments event there on August 25 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

The farm history of Tintern/Ballycullane will be explored at Tintern Abbey visitor centre, Saltmills, New Ross, Co. Wexford, on August 19 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

Hedgerow healing will be the topic for discussion at the Burren nature sanctuary, Co. Galway, from August 23 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

There will be an event at Derrybeg community supported farm, Mooretown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, on August 25 from 12:00pm to 1:15pm.

The mobile farm will be at Swiss Cottage, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, on August 25 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

Agri Aware will host events at the family farm, Dublin Zoo on August 18, 19, 21, 22, 23 and 24 from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

The Carrigeen farmhouse tour by the Egan family and Offaly Heritage Office will take place at Carrigeen farmhouse, Five Alley, Co. Offaly, from August 18 to 21.

‘Share a story, make a connection’ is the title of the event at Newbridge House and farm, Donabate, Co. Dublin, on August 26 from 12:00am to 4:30pm.

There will be guided farm walks at Connemara National Park on August 21 and 23.

The landscape and history of Croghan Hill will be outlined by Brendan Connolly, Teagasc, at Croghan Hill stables, Croghan, Rhode, Co. Offaly, on August 21 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm.

Meanwhile, a recipient of the GLAS grant, Clemens von Ow, is organising an event at Bloomville House, Sranure, Geashill, Co. Offaly on August 23 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm.