Westport grazing lands with entitlements offers shore frontage

A total of 29.87ac of what the selling agent describes as good agricultural land, together with farm buildings and entitlements – not to mention views – is on the market at Rosdooaun, Kilmeena, 8km from Westport town.

The Co. Mayo town has attracted a slew of awards, including best place to live in Ireland in 2012, and the Great Western Greenway starts there.

Situated at Tonaknick point, Rosdooaun peninsula, this farm offers shore frontage and is located 1.6km from the N50 main Westport to Newport road.

A four-bay slatted house, hay barn, concrete yard and crush are included in sale.

Three lots

The land is in three lots. The first comprises 12.95ac in three divisions. The largest of the divisions, 10.48ac, is the tip of a peninsula situated at Rosdooaun, Kilmeena and would be considered good quality grazing land with spectacular views over the bay and beyond, according to the agent, FM Auctioneers.

The lands are in an elevated position and are accessed from the shore, which leads to a right of way. There is further division included in this lot – 2.38ac of grazing land, which runs from the local access road upwards.

The second lot comprises 7.01ac. This plot runs alongside the smaller plot in lot one. The land is accessed off the local road and runs upwards from the road into a larger plot by the shore on the far side of the peninsula.

The third lot comprises 9.21ac in three divisions. The plot at the tip of the peninsula comprises 6ac of land.

There is another plot of 2.77ac. Also included is a farm yard of 0.44ac, which includes a four-bay slatted house, a hay barn, a crush and a concrete yard.

Double entrance

The yard is reached from the local access road via double entrance to both the hay shed and a further double entrance to the yard and four-bay slatted house.

The majority of the lands have shore frontage.

All are considered very good quality with clear defined boundaries by way of post and wire fencing, said Eithne Foy of FM Auctioneers, who finds there is a keen demand from farmers from other parts of the country looking for large holdings.

There is a plot where a residential site might be looked upon, subject to planning permission. It would definitely suit a neighbouring land owner or someone looking to start up a farm and avail of entitlements.

The property is for sale by private treaty through FM Auctioneers, with an asking price of €310,000.