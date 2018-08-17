Veterinary Council seeks public views on practice ownership

The Veterinary Council of Ireland is reminding all citizens to offer their views on veterinary practice ownership ahead of a significant deadline on Thursday, August 23.

In recent times, the council has been carrying out a public consultation process which asks veterinary practitioners, veterinary nurses, other stakeholders and members of the public to provide their perspectives and opinions on the potential corporate ownership of practices.

It is asking whether the possible move “will benefit or adversely affect” the regulation and practice of veterinary medicine.

For example, it poses the question: If a corporate body, rather than a vet, owned a practice would it affect the relationship between vet and client?

How would this scenario affect the working conditions of vets and veterinary nurses?

Would it affect how services are delivered to farmers and to pet owners?

And would it affect the cost of these services? It also asks the following:

Those that wish to contribute their views are encouraged to provide submissions by email to: [email protected]; or by post to Dr. Sean Brady, acting registrar, 53 Lansdowne road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

The consultation process will close at 5:00pm on Thursday, August 23. Further details can be found at www.vci.ie/consultations.

Council function

The Veterinary Council of Ireland is the statutory body established under the Veterinary Practice Act 2005 under the aegis of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The principal function of the council is to regulate and manage the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in the state in the public interest and in the interest of animal welfare.

The council carries out consultations so that the opinion and input of its stakeholders is considered in the work it undertakes.