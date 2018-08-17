Stowaways bolt from meat truck in Co. Laois

Gardai are continuing to investigate an incident whereby a number of stowaways fled from a refrigerated lorry at a meat factory in Co. Laois.

It is understood that up to five people bolted from the meat truck when discovered on the evening of Thursday, August 2.

Local reports suggest that the individuals – believed to be illegal male immigrants – ran into a nearby wood.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “Gardai in Portlaoise are continuing to investigate reports of number of individuals disembarking a refrigerated lorry at a meat factory in Mountmellick on August 2.

It is understood up to five people fled when the door of the trailer was opened at approximately 6:50pm. The lorry had travelled from Cherbourg to Rosslare Europort.

The Air Support Unit and local Gardai carried out a search at the time of the incident; however, authorities say “no one” has been located to date.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on: 057-8674100.

300 bales destroyed in Galway blaze

Separately, Gardai are appealing for information following a blaze in a hay shed in the Corrandulla area of Co. Galway yesterday evening (Thursday, August 16).

It is understood that the fire, which broke out at the shed in Carrowbeg, ignited at approximately 5:30pm.

Approximately 300 square bales of hay and an old trailer were destroyed amid the flames.

Fire services and An Garda Siochana quickly attended the scene and brought the blaze under control.

Gardai say nobody was injured in the fire; however, three youths were seen fleeing the scene wearing “colourful tops“.

A Garda source said: “We’re looking to speak to anyone that was in the area at the time of the fire. There is a significant workforce in the region that would have been commuting home from work at the time.

We are appealing to anyone with information or with dash camera footage that would assist with our enquiries.

In a statement a Garda spokesperson said a technical examination of the scene was carried out and the matter is under investigation.

“No arrests have been made to date; Gardai are however following a definite line of inquiry and are appealing for witnesses,” the statement said.