Beef focus: Getting to the heart of Ireland’s progeny testing programme

As part of the Gene Ireland Beef Programme, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) recently made the decision to move away from the testing of pedigree animals to instead focus on commercials.

The testing programme now involves exposing bulls, heifers and steers to uniform housing and feeding conditions, with the idea of further establishing the genetic potential of particular commercially-available AI sires.

AgriLand recently caught up with Ciaran Costello, ICBF beef breeding analyst, to find out what traits are examined at the test centre in Tully, Co. Kildare, and to hear how animals have performed at slaughter.

As it stands, Ciaran explained, there are over 200 cattle being progeny tested in Tully and these animals are subject to a number of different measures, including: growth potential through weight gain; visual muscle and skeletal measures; docility; functionality; ultrasound fat and muscle scanning; and finally feed intake.

This information is combined at the end of the test with previous performance-tested animals, but also with commercially-recorded data, to feed into the €uro-star index for a particular bull.

On this, Ciaran said: “The information we measure is combined with commercially-recorded data, including: calving and gestation information; weaning weight and calf value from the livestock marts; linear type classification from pedigree beef herds; carcass weight, weight and fat from the factories; as well as pedigree ancestry information, to add to an individual bull’s proof.

“Progeny testing allows for increased accuracy in genetic evaluations and our aim is to collect information on commercial progeny from AI sires.”