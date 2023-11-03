The Irish Organic Association has said that government supports are “essential” in order to grow organics in all of the agri sectors.

The association made the comments as it welcomed the opening of the Organic Farming Scheme 2024 which opened today and will remain open for applications until December 8, 2023.

The scheme is being administered by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM).

To enable businesses and farmers to plan and to be ready to take advantage of the opportunities available in the organic sector at home and abroad, regular opening of the Organic Farming Scheme is important, according to the organic association.

IOA CEO, Gillian Westbrook said: “With Ireland committed to the growth and development of Irish organics over the next number of years, we welcome the opening of the Organic Farming Scheme 2024 to encourage Irish farmers interested in making the move to organic production.

“Reliable organic farming supports are essential to advance Ireland’s organic product range, from beef and dairy to vegetables and cereals.

“It is great to see the Irish government investing in the marketing and promotion of Irish organic produce through new domestic and international campaigns by Bord Bia.”

According to Westbrook, the work is “informed by ongoing research of Irish consumers and trade buyers in export markets”.

Irish Organic Association

The Irish Organic Association is a voluntary entity and is Ireland’s leading organic certification body .

It certifies organic produce and products throughout Ireland and has been a significant stakeholder in the organic movement in Ireland since it was established in 1982.

To make Ireland “more organic” the IOA said it has engaged with national policy makers to develop a sustainable future for Irish organics from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to the National Organic Strategy.

The association also works closely with the European Commission to support the development of organic standards, public policy and regulatory framework.